Looking Back

Teachers from throughout Klamath County assembled in the fall of 1912 for a three-day training program. They are seen here gathered on the steps of the old Klamath County High School on High Street.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

On October 27, approximately 10,000 acres of land along the northerly shore of Tule Lake will be opened to homestead entry. The building charge will be $90 per acre, five percent of which, or $4.50 per acre, will have to accompany the water right application. The next installment will not fall due for 5 years. Ex-servicemen will have preference right for 90 days.

