On October 27, approximately 10,000 acres of land along the northerly shore of Tule Lake will be opened to homestead entry. The building charge will be $90 per acre, five percent of which, or $4.50 per acre, will have to accompany the water right application. The next installment will not fall due for 5 years. Ex-servicemen will have preference right for 90 days.
The land is at an elevation of about 4,000 feet. It’s topography is excellent. The land is free from trees, brush and rocks. The country is adapted to growing grain, forage crops, dairying and livestock.
Every person desiring to acquire any public land must execute a water right application. Each water right application must be for a specified farm unit. The application must be filed with the project manager, United States Reclamation Service, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Once successful at drawing will be allowed 10 days in which to make homestead entry. He will have 6 months after making homestead entry to establish residence.
The average irritable area of the various tracts is 56 acres.
The Evening Herald, October 11, 1922
50 years ago
Vandals have been busy in Linkville Cemetery, tipping over headstones and several large monuments. Approximately 75 markers were tipped over during September. City crews will be replacing many of the monuments in the near future. Some markers have been broken off. The city will attempt some repairs, but families of those buried in the centers are asked to inspect them site and make any repairs they can. The city is not liable for damages done in the Linkville Cemetery.
The Herald and News, October 10, 1972
25 years ago
The moving of the old Klamath Agency Post Office building to the site of the Fort Klamath Museum has hit a snag.
The building was to have been moved with volunteer help at no cost to the county, but that can no longer be accomplished and county help was sought by members of the Klamath County Museum Advisory Board.
“We received a bid of $3000 from a house mover, museum board member Bob Baker reported, adding that the sum is not affordable.
“We have the manpower, but not the equipment,” said John Fields, also a museum board member.
Baker said the building needed to be moved a distance of about five miles.
It was previously reported that Evelyn Starks, Fort Klamath postmaster, had received permission to move the building which is owned by 81-year old Alma Elliott, a retired postmaster from property owned by Elliott’s nephew, Lawrence Hall on Highway 62.
The structure , which was built in 1914, is in relatively good condition.
It was used as the Wood River Justice Court in Chiloquin from 1925 until about 1940. It was later moved and used as a post office on Highway 62 across from the Klamath Indian Agency until it was closed in 1965.
The Herald and News, October 8, 1997
10 years ago
This will be the last school year for Fairview Elementary The Klamath Falls City School Board of directors chose to close it starting with the 2013-2014 school year.
At its Monday meeting, the board voted five to one in favor of closing the school.
Only board member Lori Theros, who lives in and represents the Fairview neighborhood, voted against closure.
Her “nay” vote was drowned out by cries from the audience of about 70 people.
The school district has said it will save between $200,000 and $300,000 a year by closing a school for more than a year.
“This school closure, honestly, is the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” school board chairman