Merrill suffered another fire loss early Sunday morning when the drug store operated by J. H. Hobbs burned. The building was the property of D. V. . Kuykendall of this city, and valued at about $3000 with insurance of $2000 on the structure. Hobbes purchased stock recently at an auction sale and swaps preparing for this Christmas opening. The stock was reported uninsured.
According to those interested, the fire, which was discovered about 4 o’clock Sunday morning, was of incendiary origin and an investigation will be made with the hope of discovering the culprit.
The Evening Herald, November 27, 1922
50 years ago
Outgoing passengers at the Klamath Falls Airport are now required to pass between two long, thin metal rods which will detect metal objects.
“It is a ruling required by airline companies passed by the Federal Aviation Administration,” said Frank Pedersen, chief customer service agent.
“Lots of times women with metal belts walk between the rods and the light goes on. Original the woman has on a lot metal jewelry the light will go on. We can often identify the meal object that turns the light on and passenger is allowed to continue. But if the passenger is carrying a small hand case of some sort, the policeman asked him to place it on the table and open it up,” Petersen says.
The Hughes Air West employee says that during the week the meal detector has been in operation, nothing out of the ordinary has been discovered by the device.
Numerous highjackings in the nation has prompted the FAA ruling that requires airline companies to install metal detectors.
The Herald and News, November 26, 1972
25 years ago
The Lost River Raiders came into the U.S. Bank-OSAA 2A State Championship football game as the state’s only undefeated 2A team.
Saturday afternoon, a solid defensive effort, a new wrinkle in their passing attack, and a long fourth-quarter drive Maude certain they stayed that way, as the Raiders defeated Glendale, 22-8, at the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium.
“We had a feeling from the very start, when we went to the (summer football) camps, that this team was going to do this, and they weren’t going to give it away or let someone else take it,” Raider coach Dave Hill said.
Mauricio Rayas scored the first two Lost River touchdowns, which gave the Raiders a lead it would never give up, as they finished their season at 13-0 and with the first football state championship in the school’s history.
The Herald and News, November 30, 1997
10 years ago
By the end of 2013, the Klamath Basin could be one of four places in the world using a new use of geothermal energy.
Drilling to check temperatures last week began last week for two possible plants. One is in the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge and the other is saturated on a bit of private land owned by Mike Noonan, president of Entiv Organic Energy, a company formed to pursue such projects.
”Water and power are the need in the Basin,” commented Noonan, noting that these projects could help with both.
Thus far, high-volume, low heat geothermal energy plans of this sort operate only in Germany, Japan, and Iceland. The technology was created by Technip, a French company whose research indicates a perfect match in the area’s geothermal sources. They have also partnered with Iceland based Manvfit for work in the Klamath Basin.
Wells were dug after the 2001 water shut-off, searching for subsurface water. What was found was too warm for irrigation or wetlands, and too cool for traditional geothermal energy production. Between 190-250 degrees, the temperatures seem to make the water worthless.