100 years ago
All Klamath’s houses of ill fame must go, whether they are in isolated locations or operating surreptitiously in rooming houses.
That is the order of the new police force, under W.G. Glow, will enforce as one of the first moves of the new city administration for a clean-up.
Mayor Wilson last night advanced to the council the proposal to enforce the laws relative to bawdy houses.
Councilman Covert expressed the opinion that to close up the bawdy houses would mean the establishment of rooming-houses and elsewhere over the city of the women who under present conditions are subject to frequent medical inspection.
W.A. Widest, deputy district attorney, appeared before the council and promised cooperation in affecting the cleanup.
The occupants will be given warning, and failing to leave, they will be subject to arrest.
The Evening Herald, Jan 16, 1923
50 years ago
Klamath Falls today has a much nicer class of people that it did in the 20s.
So declared Kasper M. Moty, chairman of the board, Moty and Van Dyke, Inc., 639 Klamath Avenue.
Moty celebrated his 85th birthday Jan. 6, has had nearly a half-century in which to observe the changes that have taken place since he joined the corporation in 1927 with Latrell Parts Co. The latter was on the same site now occupied by the expanded auto parts and service complex which Moty still heads in a semi-active capacity.
“The whole block between the present PayLess store on Main Street and the Medical Dental Building was vacant lots. It had a board walk and the street was full of drunks and bums” Moty shook his head disapprovingly over the recollection. “Terrible. There were a lot of people who came in town to get rich quick and get out fast—and they did. Today it’s different. This is a place to life out yours days. It’s stable and progressive.”
“South of town there was nothing,” he remembers. “Just farms, open fields. Close in were a lot of sawmills and a big box company just before the big Depression.
“The Depression? Bad here, just as it was all over the country. A lot of money went out of here when the big mills closed down.
He became acquainted with Klamath Falls attitudes and wild, roistering atmosphere toward the end of a raging 13-year battle among three factions, during which Klamath Falls had three courthouses doing business at the same time. This civic war ended by court decision in 1926, settling on the site of the present courthouse.
The Herald and News, Jan 14, 1973
25 years ago
The Klamath Basin algae industry is still reeling from a chain of events that began 18 months ago.
In the summer of 1996, an algal toxin was detected in Agency Lake, part of the Upper Klamath Lake ecosystem from which another algae, Aphanizomenon flos-aquae, is harvested for use as a food.
Since then, the algae industry has experienced a 50-percent drop-off in business, according to industry officials.
“Most companies have lost about half of their business,” said Fred Brown, president of Brown Resources, Inc. and president of Klamath Algae Harvesters Association. “We believe much of the loss of economic activity was caused by irresponsible statements made and actions taken by the Oregon State Health Division and Agriculture Department.”
“It’s been devastating,” said Jim Carpenter, a spokesman for Cell Tech. “Cell Tech has lost about half of its destructor base and half the business. We lost $100 million in income over this.”
The Klamath Algae Harvesters Association announced Thursday it will file a Notice of Claim with the state. This will give the association the power to file a lawsuit against the state “for the damages we believe it has caused to the industry,” if it so chooses.
The Herald and News, January 18, 1998
10 years ago
The renewable energy engineering department at the Oregon Institute of Technology has weathered a rocky start that featured budgetary issues and enrollment snag to emerge as one of the college’s most unique programs.
After a $2.9 million grant from the Department of Energy, the department was able to purchase the equipment and hire the necessary faculty.
To date, it remains the only renewable energy engineering program with accreditation from the engineering accrediting agency.
It’s graduates are also finding success. Bolstered by state requirements that utility companies generate a percentage of their power through renewable means, graduates find themselves employable.
The Herald and News, January 16, 2013