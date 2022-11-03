100 years ago
Klamath Falls man got in the wrong pew, failed to follow directions of Portland Police.
When Joe Garcia, of Klamath Falls appeared in Portland to serve 60 days for violation of the law prohibiting liquor from being taken on an Indian reservation, he marched directly to the police station.
Garcia, previously, had been granted a 30 days stay of execution that he might harvest his crops.
When he was refused admission to the city jail, Garcia waxed eloquent, called down maledictions on the heads of various police officers, and upon being advised to see United States Marshal Hotchkiss, left the building.
He did not show up at the county bastile. A formal and urgent invitation was to be tendered to him, according to the marshal’s office.
The Evening Herald, Nov. 6, 1922
50 years ago
The East Side Bypass is getting a facelift.
The Klamath Falls section of U.S. 97, including Alameda Avenue and Kit Carson Way, is well on its way toward becoming a corridor of greenery after years of being torn up for a series of improvements.
Landscaping is expected to be completed next week along three-tenths of a mile of Alameda Avenue between Main Street and Esplanade, according to E.J. Dunn, resident engineer for the Oregon State Highway Division. Allen Landscaping Co. of Portland is doing the work under the $18,300 state contract.
Grading is underway this week for Klamath Falls’s first bicycle path, along the east side of Kit Carson Way between Portland Street and Campus Drive. The 1.2-mile bikeway is being constructed by Klamath Paving Co. under a $28,512 state contract.
Tentative plans are also progressing for another possible bicycle and equestrian pathway along the bank of the A Canal, which runs parallel to Alameda Avenue all the way from Modoc Field to South Sixth Street.
The Herald & News, November 1, 1972
25 years ago
The advent of automated weather stations like that went into service recently at the Klamath Falls Airport, means weathermen don’t have to get wet to tell if it is raining.
The array of gizmos and gadgets controlled by computer and wired to a nationwide data system sits near the south end of the main runway, making minute by minute observations of temperature, wind speed, precipitation and other parameters.
The collection of machines is called Automatic Surface Observing System and represents the National Weather Service strategy for monitoring weather anywhere.
ASOS units are being installed at virtual stations around the country, including a dwindling number of Weather Service offices that still have humans working in them.
The ASOS unit at the Klamath Falls Airport was installed three years ago, but went “online” as an official weather recording station Oct. 15.
The automated station can measure the dew point to determine which way the wind is blowing and record peak wind gusts, calculate visibility and even measure how low the cloud cover is.
In most cases, ASOS units will do a better job than a human could in recording weather observations, said Chuck Glaser, date acquisition program manager for the National Weather Service Office in Medford.
“It’s not going to make mistakes like a human would like writing a wrong number down or forgetting to take an observation,” Glaser said.
One weakness is of the ASOS unit is its inability to measure snowfall. And the sensors that read cloud height and visibility can also fooled by changing weather conditions.
In Klamath Falls, however, that won’t be a problem because the U.S. Air Force pays a contractor to provide 24-hour weather observations at Kingsley Field. The contractor is authorized to augment weather reports generated by the ASOS unit.
The Herald & News, November 9, 1997
10 years ago
Curling, adult hockey and a world-class skating show are on tap for the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena as it begins its 11th season.
The ice arena, located at the Running Y Resort, is scheduled to open the season, with free-introduction to figure skating. Because of equipment problems that delayed ice making, the ice wasn't in the best condition.
“We got off to a rough start,” said Suzette Machado, Klamath Ice Sports volunteer director, noting crews were spending all-nighters.
The Herald & News, November 1, 2012