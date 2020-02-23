The Oregon Retired Educators Association — Unit 5, in Klamath Falls, granted $1,000 to Peterson Elementary School for nine in-class teacher projects. The Projects range from art education and participation to multi-media lessons, crafts on the human skeleton, and the fifth grade duckling hatching project.
Local retired educators association gives grant to Peterson Elementary
