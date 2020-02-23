Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Front row, Nicole Pryor, Jo Anne Ogborn — President unit 5, Amber McDonald and Eugenea Campbell. Back row, Shelly Comer, Sarah Lochrem, Jessica Slayton, Geralyn Smith and Delhia Mendez.

 Photo courtesy of Bernie Wood

The Oregon Retired Educators Association — Unit 5, in Klamath Falls, granted $1,000 to Peterson Elementary School for nine in-class teacher projects. The Projects range from art education and participation to multi-media lessons, crafts on the human skeleton, and the fifth grade duckling hatching project.

