Sherm’s Thunderbird to make large donation to food bankSherm’s Thunderbird will continue a 19-year tradition by delivering a semi-truck of donated food to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank on Thursday, according to a news release.
The donation helps sustain food supplies for the food bank’s regional service area. The food bank distributed 2.2 million pounds of food in 2019 thanks to monetary and food donations.
“This gift fills the gaps of products we’re no longer seeing in any kind of quantity from outside the area resources,” said Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank Director Niki Sampson. “We’re a small community, so this truckload of food fills so many gaps and makes the difference in thousands of lives!”
For more information, contact Sampson at 541-892-1365 or visit www.klamathfoodbank.org.
Learn thyroid naturopathic techniques at Klamath LibraryKlamath County Library will host a presentation by a naturopathic physician at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 about thyroid health, according to a news release.
The presentation will teach the signs of thyroid dysfunction and some naturopathic techniques to treat them. Naturopathic physician Curtis Kunkel will highlight common symptoms of thyroid dysfunction, and discuss methods to rebalance a malfunctioning thyroid.
Kunkel is a board-certified naturopathic physician specializing in thyroid and adrenal disorders, natural hormone rebalancing and hard-to-treat conditions. The Klamath County Library is located at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more about Kunkel’s practice, visit www.roguenaturalmedicine.com.
Groundwater Basin advisory committees seek membersSiskiyou County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Directors are seeking interested persons to serve on the Butte Valley and Shasta Valley Groundwater Basin Advisory Committees for the purpose of developing Groundwater Sustainability Plans for those groundwater basins, according to a news release.
The Butte Valley Basin Committee is seeking interested candidates to fulfill positions for Tribal Representative and Environmental/Conservation. The Shasta Valley Basin Committee is seeking a representative seat for Shasta River Water Users Association.
To be eligible for either advisory committee, individuals must be water users with land ownership within the Basin’s boundaries, or an authorized appointee from a water irrigation district or public water service agency, or a representative from a tribe or environmental/conservation entity with water resource experience and knowledge within the Basin.
Completed applications are required no later than Friday, Feb. 14. Applications are available online at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us under the Notice of vacancies heading.
For more information contact the County Clerk office at 530-842-8084 or by email at wendy@sisqvotes.org.
Oregon House Republicans elect new WhipSALEM – Oregon House Republicans selected a new Whip to join caucus leadership, following the appointment of Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) to the Oregon Senate, according to a news release.
Representative Kim Wallan (R-Medford), who was Assistant Whip, will serve as Whip heading into the 2020 Legislative Session.
“I believe our caucus is full of leaders, and any one of them would have served successfully in this role,” said Wallan. “I am honored to take my turn serving my caucus as Whip.”
Representative Wallan was first elected to the House in 2018 and serves on the House Committees on Economic Development, Education and Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. Wallan has lived in Medford for 34 years. She grew up in Klamath Falls and attended Willamette University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She moved with her husband Jim to Medford after they completed law school at Willamette University.