Council to consider zone change for RV park
Klamath Falls City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, according to a news release.
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a zone change for Panterra NW, for a 22.75-acre parcel from industrial to general commercial to accommodate a proposed overnight recreational vehicle park. The property is presently undeveloped, and is located on the northern side of Dan O’Brien Way, east of Highway 97.
The Klamath Falls City Council Administration Building is at 500 Klamath Ave. For more information contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950.
‘Armstrong’ documentary to screen Tuesday
Free showing of a documentary, “Armstrong,” about Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to be on the moon, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
It runs for an hour and 40 minutes.