Favell Museum is hosting its 10th annual Juried Art Show & Sale. The show features 32 artists from throughout the West. A portion of all sales benefits the non-profit Favell Museum.
Friday, Sept. 30
Oregon Department of Human Services asks Oregonians to support a national call to action for truth and reconciliation on the impacts of Indian boarding schools by wearing an orange shirt on this day.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. at the District Office, 9787 E. Langell Valley Road, in Bonanza. A conference line will be open for the public at 1-602-580-9622, code: 1683616. Topics discussed will include: Operations, Malone Dam and the budget.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Regional Forest Practice Committees for Eastern Oregon will meet at 9 a.m. at 3200 Delap Road, Klamath Falls (97601) in the ODF conference room. A link to join virtually via Zoom can be found on the committees' agenda. Send public comments to forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Community baby shower event, honoring expectant parents and families with children up to the age of one. Event takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane. Hosted by community partners.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the USDA conference room at 1945 Main Street. Virtual attendance via Zoom is also available. Request link by sending an email to will@klamathswcd.org.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Klamath County Fire District 1 will be holding its Community Safety Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St.