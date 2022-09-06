The cast of "Crimes of the Heart" are, from left Corrie Judd as Meg MaGrath, Erin Barker as Lenny MaGrath, Jeremiah Johnson as Doc Porter, Jonathan Chenjeri as Barnette Lloyd, Rikkilea McGuffey as Babe Botrelle and Natalie Postles as Chick Boyle.
The cast of "Crimes of the Heart" are, from left Corrie Judd as Meg MaGrath, Erin Barker as Lenny MaGrath, Jeremiah Johnson as Doc Porter, Jonathan Chenjeri as Barnette Lloyd, Rikkilea McGuffey as Babe Botrelle and Natalie Postles as Chick Boyle.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
Director Laura Allen points the cast in the stage right direction.
Molly O'Brien/Herald & News
The stage is set in Granddaddy's house for the Linkville Playhouse season-opening production of "Crimes of the Heart."
Lights are going down and curtains are going up as the Linkville Players present their first production of the season, “Crimes of the Heart,” which opens Friday, Sept. 9.
This tell-tale, Broadway classic was written by Beth Henley and earned her both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award after its stage debut in 1981.
A syncopated comedy-drama, “Crimes of the Heart” tells the story of the MaGrath sisters — Lenny, Meg and Babe — reunited by the fatalistic results of their shared dysfunction.
Raised in a tumultuous household, the three sisters have a tendency to find themselves in less than favorable circumstances. The women have endured great loss, including their mother's suicide, but in the end, they have always shown through.
In spite of Babe's recent mariticide (the killing of one's spouse), the family bonds together, facing demons of their past and present choices.
“This is an actor’s play and requires each of these talented locals to reach inside themselves to bring these characters to life,” director Laura Allen said of her cast.
The Linkville Playhouse production of “Crimes of the Heart” brings together veterans of the stage — Erin Baker (“Lenny”), Corrie Judd (“Meg”) and Natalie Postles (“Chick Boyle”) — and a few first-timers, including Rikkilea McGuffey, who takes center stage in the leading role of Babe.
Also among the new recruits are Jeremiah Johnson as Doc Porter, Meg’s swarthy (but already married) love-interest, and Jonathan Chenjeri fulfilling the role of Barnette Lloyd, Babe’s impassioned lawyer.
Together, the cast brings new life to this prevailing tale of a Mississippi family as they navigate the trials of their pasts while also facing Babe’s literal trial for murder.
Head to the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St. to catch the “Crimes of the Heart,” which will run at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 9 through Oct. 1.
At 6:30 opening night, there will be a complimentary champagne gala before the show, complete with Southern food bites, hosted by Fran Dearborn of Gino’s restaurant.
There will also be one matinee showing at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Tickets are $13, with discounts for seniors and students, and can be purchased at downtown boutique, Poppy, at 522 Main St. in Klamath Falls.