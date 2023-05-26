Edward G Livingston Edward Livingston passed away May 22 at his home. Edward (Ned) was the only son of Edward and Florence Livingston, born in Baker City, OR in 1931. Ned grew up in Klamath Falls, attending Roosevelt grade school and Klamath Union High School, graduating in 1949. After High School Ned attended Oregon State University for one year before joining the Navy during the Korean War. During the war Ned was stationed in San Diego, Hawaii and ultimately off the coast of Korea on the USS Mt McKinley. After his discharge and return to Klamath Falls, Ned married Marilyn Gerber in 1956 and returned to school, completing a degree in Architecture from the University of Oregon.
Ned always had a love and interest in art and design. He enjoyed and was very skilled at creating things with his hands. He also had an interest and passion for nature. After college he spent several years working as an Architect, at the same time developing ideas and skills in furniture design. In 1966 he started Archotypo, a furniture design studio, designing, building and marketing custom wooden furniture across the county and beyond. He and Marilyn developed their business on the family ranch in Bly while starting a family. Over time Ned also developed an interest in forestry and land management, working and developing family timberlands near Gerber reservoir. He served for a time on the Klamath County Land use planning board. He also became involved with forest protection, serving on the board with the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath Forest Protection Association as well as helping with development of and serving as the president of the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership. Later in life Ned and his wife Marilyn travelled extensively, making trips to Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.