The Friends of the Klamath County Library has been awarded two new $10,000 grants to expand the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to more children in Klamath County.
Friends of the Library underwrites the Dolly Parton program, which mails a free, age-specific book each month to registered children from birth to age 5.
One grant comes from the Oregon Community Foundation’s GO Kids initiative. This grant program seeks to overcome disparities in Oregon experienced by children because of where they live, their race or family circumstance. Klamath County advisors to the GO Kids grant program chose early childhood literacy as their first priority for awarding grants in Klamath County.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library explicitly addresses this priority in the county and thus was acknowledged with the grant award. The award was made to support early childhood education activities that increase kindergarten readiness for school year 2021-22.
The Ford Family Foundation of Roseburg, which seeks to serve children and young people in rural communities in Oregon and Siskiyou County in California, also awarded the Friends of the Library a $10,000 grant for the DPIL. This foundation highly regards the Imagination Library and regularly supports groups which underwrite the program in rural counties.
With these two grants, the Friends of the Library now has funding to serve many more children than the 30% of eligible children who are currently receiving books in the county.
Parents or guardians can sign children up for the DPIL at any Klamath County library branch, or by visiting klamathlibrary.org/DPIL. Daycare providers and others working with children may contact the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894 ext.21 to request registration forms.