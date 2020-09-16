I was so sorry to read of Jeanette Rutherford's Biden sign being stolen from her yard. It is upsetting when people try to silence voices different from their own. I was also upset when my Donald Trump sign was stolen from my yard. I did not feel it necessary to contact the police. I did, however, buy a larger Trump sign and now it in at night to protect it.
I am grateful to live in a town where we, for the most part, can respect others' points of view and realize that we can be friends regardless of politics. I'm glad I don't live in Portland where my Trump sign could incite violence against me.
Without having to rely on some group or task force, let us all take it upon ourselves to follow what Jesus taught: to love our neighbors as ourselves, to treat others as we would like to be treated — and to leave other people's signs alone.
Patricia Petrovich
Klamath Falls