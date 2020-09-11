Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Two-for-Two. That is not a misspelling. That is the record of the front line firefighters who have saved my home as well as my neighbors during the Two Four Two fire both Monday night and Wednesday.

These brave men and women gave everything they had to save the lives and property of those of us in the fire's path. There are no words that can express our gratitude for what you've given back to us. Thank you so very much.

I know we are not out of danger yet, but I needed to say something now since you saved us twice already. I've seen and spoken with many of you this week. Our prayers are with you each and every day.

Donnie Wright

Chiloquin

