Two-for-Two. That is not a misspelling. That is the record of the front line firefighters who have saved my home as well as my neighbors during the Two Four Two fire both Monday night and Wednesday.
These brave men and women gave everything they had to save the lives and property of those of us in the fire's path. There are no words that can express our gratitude for what you've given back to us. Thank you so very much.
I know we are not out of danger yet, but I needed to say something now since you saved us twice already. I've seen and spoken with many of you this week. Our prayers are with you each and every day.
Donnie Wright
Chiloquin