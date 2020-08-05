With riots and violence now exceeding 60 days in Portland and no obvious response from Governor Kate Brown, I cannot be silent any longer.
Twice in my lifetime, in our country, there have been examples of governors who would not stand up and put an end to unlawful acts:
In 1957 violence came to Little Rock, Arkansas, when Governor Orval Faubus, a Democrat, defied the rulings of the United States Supreme Court and ordered the Arkansas National Guard to prevent black students from attending Central High School. President Eisenhower, a Republican, ultimately ordered 1,000 U.S. troops to Little Rock and the students were able to attend.
In 1963 Governor Wallace of Alabama, a Democrat, attempted to prevent the registration of black students to attend the University of Alabama. President Kennedy, a Democrat, issued an executive order that nationalized the Alabama National Guard. Under orders from National Guard General Henry V. Graham, Governor Wallace moved from blocking the doorway, allowing the students to register.
History shows that if Governor Brown continues to fail our state and its citizens the President can and probably will take control of the situation. She reminds me of Nero watching Rome burn — but now it is Portland and Eugene — yet she does very little.
Governor Brown referred to federal officers in a federal facility as an “occupying force” and their presence as an “illegal occupation." Her idea of “stepping up” is to bring in Oregon State Police.
Recently the President warned you clean things up or the federal government will. Governor Brown should heed the warnings. She owes it to our state, and our citizens to restore order and clean up the mess.
Richard Harrington
Bly