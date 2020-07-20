Local livestock industry threatened by climate change
It’s hard to believe, but the livestock industry in Klamath and Lake counties are at risk of being severely threatened. Livestock is a main artery for these communities. What could be so big that it would threaten a whole industry?
The climate crisis we face is due to change the ability to irrigate crops in the region. If there is no hay to feed the cattle this suddenly becomes a real issue for those who may feel distanced from climate change.
A report by Alan Journet and Emily Patrick by Southern Oregon Climate Action now outlines these points. There is a group that recognizes this threat to rural livelihoods and is working hard to bring awareness to the state legislature. The Rural Oregon Climate Political Action Committee is working hard directly with legislators to take action on the climate crisis. ROCPAC works to create a voice for rural Oregonians and push for meaningful change through the political process. Join ROCPAC by following their achievements on their website and consider making a donation today.
Vanessa Ogier
Grants Pass