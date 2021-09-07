Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Letter: Freedom, responsibility at play in vaccine decision
Freedom, responsibility at play in vaccine decision
Choice and freedom have responsibilities.
Does choosing not to do something have those same responsibilities? For example: Choosing to drink is freedom. Choosing whether to drive after drinking is not freedom but responsibility. Why? Because you take the lives of others into your decisions, too. So we as a society make drunken driving against the law. Choice? Obey or break the law.
I remember getting all my childhood vaccinations at school. Line up and get a shot. No choice because society decided we needed to eliminate measles, mumps and polio. It worked.
Now the choice is the COVID vaccine. Does a choice not to get vaccinated hurt me? Just like if you chose to drink and drive.
Both are choices. But when you balance freedom and responsibility then morality comes into play. The question of choice becomes what is the moral choice?
True, in the 1950s society focused on simple moral choices. Yes or no. And the consequences of those choices were also simple. No shot, no school. The result? No one sees an iron lung these days. Having an enforced mandate eliminated the terror of polio.
No more iron lungs, but now ventilators fulfill the same purpose. Which leads to the question: In some things can there be too much freedom? Does my freedom not to be sick trump your freedom not to get a shot?
I know how I feel about that one but ultimately you must decide for yourself. Make a free moral choice and live with the consequences of that choice. But remember that I and many others have to live with those consequences also.