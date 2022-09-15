Tim Nesbitt

Tim Nesbitt

 Oregon Capital Chronicle

Editor’s Note: This column is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy.

We have long celebrated states as laboratories of democracy. But many states have begun to apply their experiments to the workings of democracy itself – reassessing who should be able to vote, how their votes should be counted and whether those in power should honor the will of their voters.

