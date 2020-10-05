To learn more about Assistance League Klamath Basin, and the group's community projects, including the Findables thrift store and Operation School Bell, visit Findables at 1330 E. Main St., go online to klamathbasinassistanceleague.org, or call 541-883-1721.
Learn more, or get involved
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tim Trainor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath County residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at maskless gathering
- Longtime rivals, Triad and Hosanna schools merge
- Klamath County tallies 3rd death tied to COVID-19 diagnosis
- Local hunters ram through epic hunts
- Klamath County reports death, new COVID-19 case Wednesday
- Diving into Crater Lake
- Klamath looks to continue development surge
- Pacific Power utility sued over devastating Oregon wildfires
- New cremation, funeral provider opens in Klamath Falls
- Fairgrounds will house childcare center and oversee young students
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.