Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland.
The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
Police said they found 57 greenhouses growing unsanctioned cannabis.
Marijuana is legal in Oregon but there remains a significant number of clandestine growing operations throughout the region with drug prohibitions still in place at the federal level and among other states including Idaho and Texas.
Police said they seized 11,179 pot plants, 510 imported pills of various controlled substances and 15 firearms in the raids.
OSP also said the raids netted “homemade firearm suppressor, two pounds of methamphetamine.
“A significant number of stolen vehicles were recovered including a tractor, two motorcycles, a side-by-side ATV, a quad ATV, a trailer full of an electrician’s equipment, a flatbed-gooseneck equipment trailer and a small enclosed trailer taken from a McMinnville area church,” state police said a release on the pot raids.
“Several suspects were contacted, interviewed, and released,” police said.
That follows a regional and statewide trend of police seizing and destroying unsanctioned marijuana but not making many arrests in the raids.