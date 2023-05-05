Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the start of a construction project on Monday, May 8.
Between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., ODOT will be paving South Sixth Street between Klamath Community College and Austin Street.
One lane of traffic will be closed. Flagging will direct traffic during construction.
The project is estimated to be completed by Friday, May 12.
