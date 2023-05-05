Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12.
Work is scheduled to begin each day at 6 a.m. and complete at 4 p.m.
Asphalt crews will be performing repairs at the following locations:
Other maintenance:
Detours and signage will be in place where needed during construction.
Citizens are asked to proceed with caution in areas where crews are working.
Work might be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies.
For more information, call the City Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.
