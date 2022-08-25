In addition to illegal marijuana plants, Klamath County Sheriff's Office deputies seized cash, stolen weapons and fentanyl after a search warrant was served in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza.
Illegal marijuana plants grow in a greenhouse at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office
Illegal marijuana plants hang to dry in a greenhouse in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza.
Illegal marijuana plants grown in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza were destroyed after a search warrant was served Thursday, Aug. 25.
More than 4,500 illegal marijuana plants were seized Thursday, Aug. 25 during a bust of a Klamath County property.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies served a search warrant in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza with assistance from the Basin InterAgency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET)
Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
The on-scene investigation revealed several large greenhouses containing more than 4,500 illegal marijuana plants nearly ready for harvest or in the process of being dried. Deputies estimate the value at more than $22 million based on current prices in eastern states where this product was destined. Deputies seized stolen weapons, cash and fentanyl at the location.
Because approximately five to 10 individuals fled into the hills as deputies arrived on scene, no arrests were made.
Also discovered was the illegal use of ground water to irrigate the marijuana. It is estimated that more than 4.1 million gallons of water was illegally misappropriated for this grow site over the past several months.
The KCSO and BINET were assisted by the Oregon State Police, Klamath County Solid Waste, Klamath County Code Enforcement, Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon State Waste Master.