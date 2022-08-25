The parched communities of Klamath Basin are finally able to whet their whistles this week as millions of dollars are being distributed to quench the thirst of the drought-stricken county. The Interior Department issued a news release Tuesday, Aug. 23, announcing the allocation of federal funding to the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery and ecosystem restoration projects in the amount of $26 million.

For 20 years, ongoing drought in the Klamath Basin has caused tensions to run high as the water supply has dwindled. Water allocations are at “historic lows,” according to multiple news releases this year from the Department of Interior. This resulted in the destruction of important ecosystems, severe economic decline and strained relationships between groups, including the Klamath Tribes and the agricultural communities, according to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

