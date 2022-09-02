Plant Destroyed

Illegally-grown marijuana plants are destroyed after a bust of a black-market growing and processing facility Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the 6000 block of Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Jackson County.

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility early Wednesday, Aug. 31 to assist Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives in serving a search warrant. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted due to concerns of forced labor trafficking and substandard living conditions. IMET utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.

The marijuana grow and processing facility on the 6000 block of Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Rural Jacksonville contained approximately 32,546 black-market marijuana plants, 148,900 pounds of processed illegal cannabis, 6.6 pounds Butane Honey Oil (BHO), $20,040 cash and three firearms. Investigators also seized a 2020 Dodge 3500 and an industrial generator from the property. This case was the result of a months-long investigation of a black-market marijuana growing and processing operation. Detectives identified the primary suspects and investigations into the drug trafficking organization are ongoing.

