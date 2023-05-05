Visiting U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft sit beside 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., brought 14 aircraft and flew nearly 500 hours over 13 days, increasing their capacity to train student pilots by utilizing Kingsley’s large and accessible air space.
A squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona is set to fly with the 173rd Fighter Wing for a period of two weeks.
A news release from Kingsley Field announced the return of the visiting fighter jets on Tuesday, May 9.
173rd FW Commander Col. Lee Bouma said this will be the second visit from Luke AFB's F-35s.
“Our local airspace is a national treasure in terms of size, location and availability for use compared to many other military operating areas that are much smaller and overcrowded," Bouma said in a news release.
Luke AFB came out last fall for two weeks to train out of Kingsley Field.
Bouma also noted that integrating the F-35s and F-15s together for training flights gives the pilots the opportunity to practice in a more complex environment and improve their skill set.
“This will allow them to fully train to the capabilities of the F-35 and, at the same time, continue to strengthen the relationship between our two units,” Bouma said in the release.
The release warns the additional aircraft and flights will increase aircraft noise throughout the community during this time.
Luke AFB is home to the 56th Fighter Wing, an F-35A training wing in Phoenix.
The 173rd FW has an established relationship with the 56th FW. Since 2014, the active association at Kingsley Field, the 550th Fighter Squadron, is a detachment of the 56th Fighter Wing.