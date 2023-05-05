F-35 Lightning II and F-15 at Kingsley Airfield

Visiting U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft sit beside 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 Eagles at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., brought 14 aircraft and flew nearly 500 hours over 13 days, increasing their capacity to train student pilots by utilizing Kingsley’s large and accessible air space.

 Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland/U.S. Air National Guard

A squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona is set to fly with the 173rd Fighter Wing for a period of two weeks. 

A news release from Kingsley Field announced the return of the visiting fighter jets on Tuesday, May 9.

