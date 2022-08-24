Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently awarded the System of Care grant to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) — a coordinated care organization (CCO) that serves Medicaid members in Klamath County. The additional funding brings promise of improved quality and availability of medical care for Medicaid recipients in Klamath Basin, according to a recent news release from CHA.

The “System of Care” award is an initiative of the OHA System of Care Advisory Council (SOCAC) intended to specifically support local health care governance and the enaction of recommended plans offered by the SOCAC.

