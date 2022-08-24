Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently awarded the System of Care grant to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) — a coordinated care organization (CCO) that serves Medicaid members in Klamath County. The additional funding brings promise of improved quality and availability of medical care for Medicaid recipients in Klamath Basin, according to a recent news release from CHA.
The “System of Care” award is an initiative of the OHA System of Care Advisory Council (SOCAC) intended to specifically support local health care governance and the enaction of recommended plans offered by the SOCAC.
The main focus of the Klamath County System of Care (SOC) is youth and families who are members of vulnerable populations. The system is youth- and family-led, working to identify and address the barriers that may arise when providing medical care to the communities by aligning efforts among local systems which serve the youth.
Through this grant, CHA and SOC will work to increase awareness of these barriers, which include suicide risk, lack of access to technology and lack of health care access for migrant workers.
“We are ecstatic about this award,” CHA CEO Tayo Akins said. “The funds will enable us to offer an extra lifeline to people struggling to get back on their feet or keep their lives on track health-wise. We are always looking for ways to enhance our ability to care, find gaps and serve our members most in need,” Akins added.
According to the same news release, “There can never be too many resources offered to people who genuinely need them; especially in Oregon, where health disparities have widened in recent years, and people are struggling to afford housing and food, let alone medical expenses. CHA will make a meaningful and measurable impact in the community because of this award.”