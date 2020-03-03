Klamath County Jail
There are currently 144 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Chelsea Ann Bair, Merrill, 26, Merrill, unlawful possession of Cocaine; held on $50,000 bail.
James Solar Kirk, 42, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief.
Maximillian Dean Bodzin, 41, Klamath Falls; five counts of first-degree theft, six counts of second-degree abuse of corpse, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, first-degree burglary.
Victor Eugene Burdine, 48, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; held on $20,000 bail.
Douglas Kenneth Dugger, 35, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Fred Arthur Charley, 41, Warm Springs, OR, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $12,000 bail.
Jason Sotero Gascon, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of attempt to commit crime, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Dimitri Sylvanus Alcazar-Hagen, 26, Portland, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine; posted 10% of $35,000 bond.
Andrew James, 19, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; released on own recognizance.
David Bruce Lindgren, 31, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.
Agustin Gabriel Ribota, 35, Sacramento, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
DUII
Dylen Shawn Marks, 21, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; released on own recognizance.
Maria Eugenia Cooper, 54, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; posted 10% of $7,500 bail.