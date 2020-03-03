Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

There are currently 144 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Chelsea Ann Bair, Merrill, 26, Merrill, unlawful possession of Cocaine; held on $50,000 bail.

James Solar Kirk, 42, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief.

Maximillian Dean Bodzin, 41, Klamath Falls; five counts of first-degree theft, six counts of second-degree abuse of corpse, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, first-degree burglary.

Victor Eugene Burdine, 48, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; held on $20,000 bail.

Douglas Kenneth Dugger, 35, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.

Fred Arthur Charley, 41, Warm Springs, OR, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $12,000 bail.

Jason Sotero Gascon, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of attempt to commit crime, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Dimitri Sylvanus Alcazar-Hagen, 26, Portland, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine; posted 10% of $35,000 bond.

Andrew James, 19, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; released on own recognizance.

David Bruce Lindgren, 31, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation; held without bail.

Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, felony-parole violation, held without bail.

Agustin Gabriel Ribota, 35, Sacramento, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

DUII

Dylen Shawn Marks, 21, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; released on own recognizance.

Maria Eugenia Cooper, 54, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of an intoxicant; posted 10% of $7,500 bail.

Tags