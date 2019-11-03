SOUTH BEND, Ind.(AP) — Ian Book ran seven yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left to cap an 18-play, 87-yard drive and give No. 16 Notre Dame a 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday.
The Fighting Irish (6-2) committed three turnovers deep in Virginia Tech territory, including a fumble at the goal line that Divine Deablo returned 98 yards to tie it at 14 with nine seconds left in the first half.
The Hokies (5-3) added a couple of field goals in the second half and the Irish missed one, leaving Notre Dame trailing by six with 3:19 remaining and the ball at its 13.
Book led a methodical drive, converting two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-10 from the Tech 33 for 26 yards to Chase Claypool that gave the Irish first-and-goal from the seven.
After two incomplete passes, Notre Dame caught Virginia Tech in a blitz. Book ran away from it and darted into the end zone.
Jonathan Doerer booted through the PAT for the lead, Kyle Hamilton picked off a long pass by Quincy Patterson around midfield to end the Hokies final possession and the Irish averted a two-game losing streak.
Book passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns.
Air Force 17, Army 13
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force defense turned in a goal-line stand in the final minute to help the Falcons beat service academy rival Army, 17-13, Saturday.
The Black Knights were well positioned with a first-and-goal at the seven, but they didn’t have starting QB Jabari Laws for the pivotal moment after he took a big hit to set them up and had to leave the game. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. entered and overthrew his intended target on fourth down with 33 seconds remaining to help the Falcons (7-2) snap a two-game skid against Army (3-6).
Laws moved Army into scoring position late when he completed a 31-yard pass. He had to be helped off the field after a wallop from Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who was called for targeting and ejected from the game.
It moved the ball to the seven.
Hopkins, who’s been the starter this season but has been banged up, gained two yards on a run and threw three incompletions as Army turned the ball over to Air Force on downs.
This was a solid performance for Laws, who rushed for a score and threw for 214 yards, including an 87-yard TD strike. It was the fifth-straight loss for an Army team that entered the game as a two-touchdown underdog.
Timothy Jackson finished with a career-best 155 yards in becoming the first fullback in Air Force history to turn in four straight 100-yard performances. He also had a three-yard score. Joshua Stoner added a go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
The Black Knights are trying to capture a third straight Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes annually to the service academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.
Despite the loss, they can still retain the prize if they beat Navy Dec. 14 since all three service academies would split the competition.
Air Force can’t capture the trophy after losing at Navy, 34-25, Oct. 5.
Georgia 24, Florida 17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jake Fromm picked apart Florida’s defense for the second straight year and Georgia beat the Gators in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
Fromm completed 20-of-30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter. Fromm also threw a TD pass in the first half, his fourth on third down in two years against the Gators.
Cager had seven receptions for 132 yards, both career highs.
D’Andre Swift added 86 yards rushing to help the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) move a step closer to winning the SEC’s Eastern Division for the third consecutive year and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
The Gators (7-2, 4-2) looked lost on both sides of the ball most of the afternoon.
Western Illinois 38, South Dakota 34
MACOMB, Ill. — Clint Ratkovich scored on a nine-yard run with 34 seconds left and Western Illinois won for the first time in 364 days with a 38-34 victory over South Dakota Saturday.
Ratkovich’s touchdown was the fifth lead change of the fourth quarter, capping a five-play, 59-yard drive that took 45 seconds. Eric Carrera sealed the victory for the Leathernecks (1-8, 1-4 Missouri Valley) intercepting Austin Simmons’ pass near the goal line with four seconds left.
The Coyotes (3-6, 2-3) took a 34-31 lead on Caleb Vander Esch’s three-yard TD reception with 1:24 left in the game.
Connor Sampson completed 31-of-50 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Western Illinois. Ratkovich had 116 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs, and Tony Tate caught six passes for 100 yards and a score.
The Leathernecks last win came against Southern Illinois Nov. 3, 2018.
Purdue 31, Nebraska 27
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska, 31-27, Saturday.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury — the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.
Head coach Jeff Brohm said Purdue will likely be without Plummer for the remainder of the season after he needed help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. Plummer finished 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.
Adrian Martinez was 22-of-39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games, and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.