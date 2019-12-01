MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal kept his three-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship Saturday ahead of the final round of the European Tour’s 2020 season-opener.
Larrazábal’s 2-under 70 in the third round put him 11 under par and kept him ahead of Wil Besseling (70). South African home favorite Branden Grace (71), the 2014 champion, slipped a shot further back to third on 7 under.
Larrazábal made five birdies but also three bogeys on another tough day at Leopard Creek Country Club, where players have faced scorching temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and gusting winds.
Those high temperatures convinced the tour to allow players to wear shorts in tournament play for the first time.
“I hung in there and we will see, it will be a fun Sunday afternoon,” Larrazábal, who won the last of his four European Tour titles four years ago, said. “If I shoot in the 60s these guys are going to have to put some run on me tomorrow.”
Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is making a solid return after an eight-month injury layoff because of a wrist problem. A 70 put him 4 under and in a tie for sixth at the tournament he’s won a record four times.
Zander Lombard (69) and Marcus Armitage (71) are a shot ahead of Schwartzel’s group in fourth.
Golfers were allowed to wear shorts during a European Tour event for the first time because of sweltering temperatures.
The decision to relax rules at the 2020 season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa was made after discussions between players, European Tour CEO Keith Pelley and tournament host Johann Rupert.
It applies for this event only.
“We felt that in this situation it was a good move,” the European Tour’s David Williams, the tournament director, said. “The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players.
“A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers.”
In 2016, the European Tour allowed players to wear shorts for practice rounds and pro-ams, but not tournament play.
The U.S. PGA Tour brought in the same policy this year.
Four-time major winner Ernie Els said allowing shorts this week was “common sense” and hoped it wouldn’t be the last time in a tournament.
“It’s going to get up to 40 degrees here and it’s the right thing to do,” Els said. “It’s been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world. I think this could be a game-changer for golf which could end up enhancing the product.”
When the U.S. PGA Tour announced in February it was allowing shorts for practice and pro-ams, it said it noted the opinions of leading players.