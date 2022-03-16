Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and President Joe Biden for more military help in the war versus Russia in a speech before Congress on Wednesday.
“Remember Pearl Harbor? ... Remember September 11?” Zelenskyy said during the virtual address. “Our country experiences the same every day right now.”
The U.S. and NATO allies have been straddling a line, supporting Ukrainian resistance to Moscow’s invasion while not directly confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin and sparking wider conflict between nuclear powers. The Biden administration previously nixed a plan by Poland to provide jet fighters to Ukraine and canceled a missile test over those same concerns.
Zelenskyy’s speech included graphic images of deaths and injuries occurring in Ukraine during the conflict. He also pressed President Biden for more help.
“You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world,” he said “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”
Zelenskyy also continued to ask the U.S. and NATO for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Air space restrictions face resistance from the U.S. and NATO over fears of sparking direct conflicts with the Russia and a worst-case World War III scenario.
GOP lawmakers back more weapons
Lawmakers across Oregon and the region voiced bipartisan support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.
Republican U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz, who represents southern Oregon, and Doug LaMalfa, who represents northernmost California, both back more direct military aid to Ukraine.
“The reality of war is heartbreaking. This morning, Congress received a very moving and impactful address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I am pleased that last week Congress voted to support Ukraine through both humanitarian and military assistance,” Bentz said.
He wants the U.S. to provide more weapons systems to Ukraine as Russian forces look to take Kyiv and other cities.
“I believe that Congress should supply additional surface-to-air defense systems to assist Ukrainians in defending their country and their freedoms. We need to strengthen our sanctions on Russia and on those who are in any way supportive of Russia (to include economic and military/defense),” Bentz said in a social media statement.
LaMalfa also supports more military help.
“I stand firmly in support of Ukraine and remain committed to sending them military and humanitarian aid as they face President Putin’s unprovoked aggression,” LaMalfa said.
LaMalfa has also joined other California GOP lawmakers asking Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the state’s gasoline tax to help alleviate rising prices. Conservatives are making a similar push in Oregon asking Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat. Gas prices in Oregon average $4.73 per gallon and $5.77 per gallon in California, according to AAA.
Energy prices were up significantly before the war but have risen even more after the invasion and Biden’s banning of Russian oil imports.
The U.S. and its allies have also imposed other financial and economic sanctions against Russia. Putin has also threatened to hit at military shipments to the Ukraine.
Biden responded to Zelenskyy’s address by announcing more U.S. military aid headed to the biggest European conflict since World War II.
Biden said the U.S. will send an additional $800 million in military backing to Kyiv, making a total of $2 billion in such aid since he took office more than a year ago, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. has sent approximately $1 billion in the past week. Biden said the new weaponry assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones, according to AP.
Oregon Democrats also voiced support for Zelenskyy after the speech before both chambers of Congress. The war has brought some bipartisan unity to U.S. politics, teaming pro-military and hawkish conservatives with Democratic backers of Biden.
“During his address to Congress today President Zelenskyy embodied the remarkable courage of the Ukrainian people. We stand with him in his fight for peace, and will continue to help Ukraine protect its people and democracy,” said U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon.
Going after ‘Big Oil’
Another Oregon Democrat, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who represents Eugene, Corvallis and coastal areas, has introduced legislation aimed at potential price gouging by oil companies.
DeFazio said the oil and gas industry made $205 billion last year. He worries about the current rise in prices being as much about profits as rising oil prices. Crude oil prices were in the $95 to $98 per barrel range on Wednesday. That is down from recent highs of more than $120 per barrel but still up significantly from the $60 price range a year ago.
DeFazio’s bill would create a windfall profit tax on corporate profits and provide a tax rebate to consumers. “Big Oil is foaming at the mouth,” said DeFazio. “After price-gouging Americans in 2021 to make record profits, Big Oil is now reaping the benefits of Putin’s price hike …. My legislation would tax Big Oil’s excess profits in 2022 and return the revenue back to Americans. It’s beyond time to put people over profits — period.”
The bill would require oil companies to pay a 50% windfall tax and profits that exceed 110% of their average profits between 2015 and 2019.Revenue from the tax would be sent to Americans via rebates, according to DeFazio.