The court case Yurok Tribe vs. Bureau of Reclamation of California in San Francisco has been moved again.
The case had been planned for today and has been moved to Friday, March 6.
Judge William Orrick will preside over the case.
In the case, the Yurok Tribe and Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association is objecting the 2018 biological opinion produced by the Bureau of Reclamation and National Marine Fisheries Service.
The biological opinion was based on faulty data provided by consultant Thomas Hardy during the process of compiling the opinion, according to a previous H&N story.
Klamath Water Users Association is a defendant in the case.
In other KWUA news, the main KWUA office is relocating from 735 Commercial St., to a new space on 2312 South Sixth St., in what once held the American Red Cross building.
The office will be open in mid-March, according to Chelsea Shearer, of KWUA.