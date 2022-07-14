MyLee Earhart, a freshman from Brixner Junior High sat upright in her chair, long blonde hair shimmering as lights moved and danced around her head. Her gaze caught the television screen at the back of the room where she could watch the contours of her own face shifting with the light.
“Let’s create a film noir, like full shadow, where we’re only seeing maybe half of MyLee’s face,” said Kurt Liedtke, professional videographer and instructor at the Youth Film Fellowship at Klamath Community College.
Each student had a different light or instrument, working and tinkering to get the lighting to match that which they’d seen in the earlier presentation. Liedtke orchestrated the action, gently reminding the students of the lessons he’d taught them earlier in the day.
“Let’s see if we can recreate where we’re only seeing a little bit of MyLee’s face. The rest of it is really dark and kind of mysterious. How would we do that?”
Tuesday at KCC marked the second day of film camp for 20 students in sixth through 12th grades, who gathered for five days to learn how to create films from start to finish. The free camp introduces a new step toward finishing a movie every day, beginning Monday with storytelling and screenwriting, moving to pre-production Tuesday and then into acting, filming and, finally, editing.
Each day ends with a Zoom call from an industry professional. On Monday, the students met with actor and screenwriter Anna Nicholas.
Liedtke teaches the students how to use a variety of cameras, gimbals, lights and other equipment to allow them to capture the kinds of shots used in Hollywood movies.
“It’s an opportunity for them to work with professional film equipment to understand what everything does and how they can manipulate it,” Liedtke said.
At the end of the camp, Liedtke said that students will have the opportunity to create short films to be shown at the Klamath Independent Film Festival in September, with one filmmaker winning a cash prize. Students are free to make a film in any genre they like.
“Jehma [Navarro],” Liedtke said, “She loves horror movies. So she’s off googling how to make fake blood out of kitchen ingredients because she wants to do a slasher film in her house.”
But the Youth Film Fellowship is not only geared towards students who wish to make films for the festival using professional equipment. It also teaches students how best to use their cellphones to create movies by teaching students how to manipulate the many settings available to them.
“Your cellphone right now is more powerful than the cinema cameras I was using in Hollywood a decade ago,” said Liedtke.
Some students plan to use the skills they learn for specific projects. Emily Edwards wants to learn how to integrate music and storytelling into animated films. Roanin Wright wants to shoot music videos wherein he will perform his own original rap songs. Kayden Garrison is interested in editing YouTube videos for his uncle’s Cartoon Universe channel. Some are simply interested in improving their overall game.
“I’ve made a movie before,” said Lenin Heaton, a plucky eighth-grader from Ponderosa Middle School. “It was about kids fighting the government. I thought it was pretty good. But turns out it really wasn’t that good.”