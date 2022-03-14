LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — After a two-year hiatus Lava Beds National Monument will again offer its Youth Conservation Corp (YCC) summer youth employment program this summer.
Angela Sutton, park ranger and volunteer coordinator, said the program is for young men and women aged 15 to 18 who “work and learn together by participating in conservation work on public lands.” The program is expected to begin on Monday, June 20, and will run four to eight weeks, depending upon available funding.
Applicants must be in very good physical condition. According to Sutton, “This work can be fun, even adventurous, but it can also be strenuous and is performed in hot, rugged, dirty environments. If regular exercise is not already part of an applicant’s lifestyle, they are strongly discouraged from applying.”
Planned work projects include trail maintenance, exotic weed control, native plant care, landscape restoration, walkway and trail maintenance, and cave restoration. Conservation education is incorporated into the program. The conservation education will highlight the diversity and responsibilities of different National Park Service areas, introduce participants to the natural and cultural history of the Klamath and Tuielake Basins, and may involve field trips to surrounding sites.
Four YCC crewmembers will be selected during a random drawing of applications on May 6. Initial preference will be given to local applicants from the nearby communities of Tulelake, Newell and Tionesta in northern California, and Merrill and Malin in Oregon. Successful candidates will earn $15 per hour, the California minimum wage.
Selected participants must bring a lunch and be able provide their own daily transportation to and from Lava Beds, be a US citizen, and have an existing bank account at time of application. No park housing is available and carpooling is encouraged. The work schedule is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.
Applications for the YCC program must be mailed to Lava Beds YCC Program, Attn: Administration, P.O. Box 1240, Tulelake, CA 96134, and be received no later than April 30. For more information about the program and to download applications visit the website at www.nps.gov/labe/getinvolved/supportyourpark/ycc.htm Interested applicants may also call the program coordinator, David Hays, at 530-667-8103.