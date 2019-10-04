Everything the young Henley boys soccer team is experiencing is new.
When you have 14 underclassman on your varsity roster, most of the experiences you encounter will be a load of first's.
For freshman Jacob Gonzales, a first occurred Thursday at Modoc Field against rival Klamath Union.
After a scoreless first half, and 12 minutes left in the match up, a through ball was sent to Gonzales from Miles Morton, which he found just inside the penalty box and shot to left of the net for the game winning goal to beat KU, 1-0.
“I was offsides at first,” Gonzales said. "My teammate, Brock, told me to go to the sides and Miles gave me a great through ball. I knew I had to put that in because I was feeling it all game that I had to score.
“It felt great to score, as a freshman, too. Back post obviously. I have had a game-winning goal in club but this felt way better," he continued. "It is good to show teams that we are still young but we can compete against these big teams.”
For Gonzales' father and the head coach of the Hornets, Lupe Gonzales, it was a game he took with delight after his team held possession for a majority of the contest.
The Hornets were aggressive and ended with 11 corner kicks, while they held KU to three. Henley ended with 17 shots and KU ended with three.
The Pelicans had their best chance to tie the game with seven minutes left off one of their corner kicks.
The ball was kicked well inside the box.
KU's Salvador Barajas had a teeth chattering moment when the soccer ball went over Henley goalie Andrew Edwards.
He was left alone on the right side of the post and nearly had a goal before Henley's Logan Parker was in the right place at the right time and kicked the ball away.
“We like to do a 5-3-2 defense and we rotate during the game,” Klamath Union junior Johan Murillo said. "Not many goals go inside the goal from outside the box and we did well stopping that. We want to grow and gain something out of it and practice over it."
Though KU is still searing for its first Skyline Conference win, the Pelicans had an uplifting moment this year after a 4-0 win versus Elmira in their final preseason game.
“We felt as one and like a team. I am the captain and I am vocal and I like to do the leadership on the frontline,” Murrilo said. “I always say head up and look up and see what you can do better. Focus on that. We have a group chat and say lets go kick on Saturday and Sunday and always talk at practice.
"They see us as their leaders; they look up to us. I have been playing ever since I can walk. I came here and always found KU to be my school.
“When I see my mom in the stands, it motivates me. My dad showed up for the first time in a long time to watch me play. He was giving me pointers and all that.”
The Hornets, now 2-1 in conference play, will have likely their toughest test so far with the top team in the conference, Phoenix, Monday, which is 2-0-1 this season and ranked No. 4 in the state.
“We were forcing it through a lot and we tried rearranging and I saw a perfect opportunity to pass it to Jacob. It was uplifting because it could have gone either way. I am a first generation player in my family. FIFA got me involved originally,” Morton said. “My uncle died a few years back and I play for him because he was really into soccer, too. I have been way more focused about soccer since then and I do it for my uncle George.”
“A lot of KU fans like to say stupid stuff but I just shut that down and keep playing,” Jacob Gonzales said. “I play because my brother and my dad play so I try to keep that legacy and keep playing. I try to do well for Henley.”