This is one of the leopard grouper caught by Luke Ovgard from the jetty composed of X-shaped concrete blocks. Though he ended up not being able to eat it, his friends did and said it was delicious.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mex. — The packed dirt barely relented under the weight of my car as I ambled through the desert in the late afternoon. It was only in the mid-90s, but I still felt for the horses available for rent tethered to a trailer at the four-way stop in the middle of windswept dunes.

Trucks and dune buggies sped past me, their shocks and struts capable of withstanding more jarring than my little RAV-4, a vehicle better suited to hot soccer moms than hot desertscapes. I came to a full stop, counted to three and drove the final mile.

