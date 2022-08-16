Based on his bevy of work, it seems as though J.P. Biddlecome came into this world with ink in his veins. At 20-years-old, he has managed to establish himself as an accomplished writer, having self-published six books since 2019.

His latest release, “Vol. 1”, is the first in a series of composites of poems and short stories which Biddlecome says he intends to release annually. The young composer will be signing copies of this and other works of his at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin between noon and 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19.

