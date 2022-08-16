Clockwise from top: J.P. Biddlecome, 20, is the author of “Vol. 1” and other books; One of Biddlecome’s painted mushrooms on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery where he began showing his artwork in 2018 at the age of 16; “Vol. 1” and Biddlecome’s other written works will be available for sale during the book signing Friday.
Clockwise from top: J.P. Biddlecome, 20, is the author of “Vol. 1” and other books; One of Biddlecome’s painted mushrooms on display at Two Rivers Art Gallery where he began showing his artwork in 2018 at the age of 16; “Vol. 1” and Biddlecome’s other written works will be available for sale during the book signing Friday.
Courtesy of J.P. Biddlecome, author.
Senior photo of author J.P. Biddlecome in 2020 at the age of 18.
Courtesy of J.P. Biddlecome, author.
J.P. Biddlecome’s newest book, “Vol. 1,” a composite of romantic poems and short stories.
Based on his bevy of work, it seems as though J.P. Biddlecome came into this world with ink in his veins. At 20-years-old, he has managed to establish himself as an accomplished writer, having self-published six books since 2019.
His latest release, “Vol. 1”, is the first in a series of composites of poems and short stories which Biddlecome says he intends to release annually. The young composer will be signing copies of this and other works of his at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin between noon and 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19.
This is not the first showing of Biddlecome’s creative talents at the local gallery. In addition to his narrative and poetic talents, he is also known for his unique artwork — a collection of oil paintings on the canvas of large, dried mushrooms.
For three years, Biddlecome’s fantastic fungi represented him at the Two Rivers Art Gallery as the work of the youngest artist ever displayed at the business.
Though he found joy in his inordinate paintings, Biddlecome says his true calling has always been writing. During his formative years, he lived in the local community of Chiloquin with his parents and younger brother. On the verge of his seventh birthday, the future author asked for a typewriter for his birthday, a request his supportive family fulfilled.
Inspired by the oddities experienced in dreams, the “quick-wittedness” of his friends and family members, and day-to-day interactions with people in his community, Biddlecome took to the page. He finished his first full-fledged manuscript, “Alternate World,” when he was just 11 years old.
“When it was finished, it was about this thick,” Biddlecome said, gesturing with his thumb and forefinger with about an inch-and-a-half space between them.
“Alternate World” was born of Biddlecome’s childhood dreamscapes. By combining the bizarre dreams of his young brain, the pre-teen was able to piece together a world all his own.
As he grew into his adolescence, his fictional works reflected more reality-based plots.
“When I was writing ‘Infantry Soldier’ and ‘Big Noise’ — those were my first two [published books] — I really liked Gary Paulson and other outdoor fiction writers,” Biddlecome said. “Just survival fiction in general. I admired how they were able to present being stranded in the woods and possibly dying.”
Authors of survivalist, coming-of-age stories, like those of Gary Paulson (“Hatchet”) and Wilson Rawls (“Where the Red Fern Grows”), nudged Biddlecome toward a career in written composition.
Biddlecome’s appreciation of this genre is recognizable in some of his works. The synopsis of his novel “Big Noise” talks of the 16-year-old protagonist, Mark Poe. Stranded and alone, he is forced to embark on a twisted tale of survival and perseverance, beginning his story at the dead-end of an Oregon logging road, out of gas and out of luck.
In his newest book, “Vol. 1,” Biddlecome exchanges his presentation of adolescent resiliency for one of poetic romanticism. Depicting the entanglement of two lovers throughout his poems and short stories, this latest work embodies an entirely different genre than his previous tales.
Biddlecome says that the characters of his novels and short stories are not representations of specific people in his life, but the character building does stem from his interactions with people in the real world.
“My characters come from just anyone I meet; how they talk, what they say, how they react,” Biddlecome said.
Biddlecome’s books will be available for sale at the book-signing event and can also be purchased online at jpbiddlecome.weebly.com or via Amazon.