There is still time to see artwork by Fran Belcastro Dearborn.
The Klamath Art Association and Gallery opened a free exhibit of Dearborn's works Sunday, Aug. 7. The exhibit is slated to remain open through Sunday, Aug. 28.
Dearborn grew up in Klamath Falls and went on to attend Oregon State University where she minored in Art Studies. She owns and operates Gino’s Café & Sports Bar, 147 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Dearborn's art can be viewed inside the restaurant when it is not displayed in art galleries.
According to a press release from the Klamath Art Association and Gallery, Dearborn's "art mostly depicts turn of the 19th century life, nature, and other topics that strikes her fancy; such as Victorian ladies, beautiful flowers, black and white scenes of her Italian heritage, and sepia tone paintings of neighborhood life. She mostly works in acrylic paint, colored and charcoal pencil."
The release states that Dearborn has shown her artwork at Clearwater Gallery, Two Rivers Village Arts, Running Y Art Festival and the Klamath Art Gallery.
"[Dearborn] continues to run the family business here in Klamath Falls," the release states. "She is on the cusp of retiring and is hoping to have more time to devote to the creation of art."
The Klamath Art Gallery is located in historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River “birding trail.” Regular gallery hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The gallery is closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change outs.