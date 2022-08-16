Dearborn's Art

This collage showcases some of Fran Belcastro Dearborn's artwork. The Klamath Art Association and Gallery has an exhibit of Dearborn's work on display now through Sunday, Aug. 28.

 submitted by the Klamath Art Association and Gallery

There is still time to see artwork by Fran Belcastro Dearborn.

The Klamath Art Association and Gallery opened a free exhibit of Dearborn's works Sunday, Aug. 7. The exhibit is slated to remain open through Sunday, Aug. 28.

