Henley's Jeshua Ruelas wasn't necessarily looking to score when he lined up near midfield to take a free kick in a scoreless playoff game.
"I was kind of aiming for just a cross," the junior right back said. "I wasn't really looking for a shot, but the wind just kind of redirected it and put it back in the net. Surprised me."
Ruelas' wonder goal from likely beyond 30 yards was the first of many in the Hornets' 4-0 victory over the No. 13 Tillamook Cheesemakers (8-5-1, 5-3 Cowapa) in their first-round 4A playoff match on Wednesday night.
Lupe Gonzales, head coach of No. 4 Henley (12-3-1, 9-1 Skyline), said his team "prepared really well" coming into the playoff matchup. Their top-8 seed gave them the benefit of not having to play a play-in game, get rested up and put together a strong game plan.
"Two of the goals that we scored were things that we intentionally practiced," Gonzales said. "These kids followed the game plan and did really well. It didn't hurt that Jeshua started the game with a midfield shot. Just incredible. One of the nicest shots I've ever seen live."
Ruelas' goal came about 10 minutes into the first half and "the adrenaline was just pumping," he said. That much was clear, as the swarming Hornets seemed to lay siege to the Tillamook side, piling on dangerous chance after chance.
Just seven minutes after Ruelas scored, Henley senior Eli Hayes buried an excellent corner cross provided by junior Jacob Gonzales.
The goal gave the Hornets the 2-0 lead they'd take into halftime, but Henley certainly could've been up by more. Shots by Ruelas and Gonzales struck the woodwork, some Henley strikes dribbled just wide and Tillamook goalie Kobi Rico made a few fine stops himself.
"There were momentary lapses where we could have put a couple more away," Coach Gonzales said of where he felt his team could improve as they advance. "I felt like we let them in the game in the first half too long."
After halftime, the Hornets remained in control, but the Cheesemakers showed some life and Henley goalkeeper Andrew Edwards was called upon for some tough saves to preserve the clean sheet -- the Hornets' 10th blanking of the season.
In the final three minutes, Henley's shooters officially put the game out of reach.
First junior Lello Sguera put in a perfect cross for sophomore Aiden Hayes, whose soft-touch finish put the ball in the far side of the net. Then in the final minute, Gonzales, the junior forward, dribbled through the Tillamook defense and put a low ball past the keeper.
Ruelas attributed his team's success to the bond they've developed over the course of the season.
"Towards the middle of season we really got close," Ruelas said. "...We're so like close together, I just feel like we know what we're going to do. We're a family."
Henley will be back in action on Saturday when they host No. 12 Molalla for the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. In their first round upset, Molalla beat No. 5 Valley Catholic 3-0.