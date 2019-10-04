NCAA women’s basketball begins in just over a month, meaning the return of the Ducks and the Beavers.
The Ducks are returning with something to prove after dropping a Final Four loss to Baylor earlier this year.
Three years ago, the Ducks made the program’s first Elite Eight and were smoked. Two years ago, they made the Elite Eight and nearly advanced. Last year, they advanced for the first time in program history to the Final Four past a daunting Mississippi State.
This year, Oregon chases a national championship. If the last three years are any indication of this program’s momentum, the Ducks have only one direction to go.
Earlier this year, the Beavers, who are in their ninth season with head coach Scott Rueck, fell in the Sweet Sixteen to Louisville, who would be knocked out in the Elite Eight by UConn. Oregon State advanced to the Final Four once, in 2016 where they were eliminated by eventual champions UConn.
It’s been nearly five months since the Ducks and Beavers took the hardwood.
And if another month feels like too long (because it is), know that before preseason NCAA competition even begins, the Ducks will host the USA women’s national team in Eugene — yes, the national team, drawing from an Olympic pool that includes women’s basketball legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and 2020 WNBA MVP Elena Della Donne.
If you ever wanted to watch Sabrina Ionecu, Ruthy Hebard and the rest of the Ducks play against some of America’s best women’s professional talent in Matthew Knight Arena, Nov. 9 is your day.
Oregon and Oregon State released their full schedules last week and here’s what fans can expect of women’s basketball in the state of Oregon for the 2019-2020 season.
With a No. 1 ranking in Charlie Creme’s NCAA “way-too-early top 25”: the Ducks enter a season with high hopes and even higher national-championship expectations. And Crème’s No. 6 Beavers return with much of last year’s talent and the addition of 6-foot-6 Kennedy Brown and 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman Andrea Aquino.
Oregon’s dazzling guard Ionescu postponed what many expected to be a No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2019, to chase the 2020 national title and take care of “unfinished business,” she wrote in a Player’s Tribune article announcing she was staying for her senior year.
“We’re building a program — and not just any program,” she wrote.
“We’re building a program that wins national championships.”
And so, with just over a month remaining until Oregon fans can see the her back on the hardwood, the expectations of a future delayed loom large for Ionescu.
And many seem to think Oregon’s up to the challenge, especially with grad transfer Minyon Moore, 6-foot-7 Sedona Price and an international freshman trio in Australians Jaz Shelley and Lucy Cochrane and British Holly Winterburn. And of course, the return of Ionescu.
The Ducks lost just two seniors: starting point guard Maite Cazorla, who just finished her rookie season in the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream, and sixth-man forward Oti Gildon, who just began her professional basketball career overseas in Portugal.
For the Beavers, the return of redshirt junior Destiny Slocum, junior Aleah Goodman and Mikayla Pivec bode well for Oregon State. Starters sophomore Taya Corosdale and senior Madison Washington will also return with long-time coach Rueck.
So, what does the 2019-20 season hold for Oregon and Oregon State?
The Beavers open Nov. 9 at home against UC Irvine as a part of a preseason WNIT tournament. The Ducks follow two days later at home against Northeastern and remain in Eugene for two more preseason games before heading to Syracuse to face the Orange, who the Ducks narrowly passed last preseason 75-73.
In the postseason, the Orange fell to South Dakota State in the second round; the Ducks routed SDSU in the Sweet Sixteen 63-53.
A tournament in the Virgin Islands for the Ducks and a handful of preseason contents later, and the Pac-12 regular season begins Jan. 3 as both program’s host the mountain schools, Utah and Colorado.
About a month later, the Ducks and Beavers will face each other in a home-and-away Civil War series, beginning in Eugene on Jan 24.
A sure-to-be-thrilling UConn matchup is scheduled for the Ducks Feb. 3 in Storrs, Conn. Geno Auriemma‘s 11-time National Champion Huskies were eliminated in the Final Four – the same round as the Ducks — earlier this year, making the February matchup a what-could-have-been of sorts, if the national semi-finals had gone 6-points differently for either team.
The Ducks have never bested the Huskies in three contents, including Oregon’s first ever Elite Eight appearance in 2017 when UConn knocked out the ten-seeded Ducks in a 90-52 win.
The regular season wraps up with the Oregon and Oregon State hosting the Washington schools Feb. 28 and March 1, before popping over to Las Vegas four days later for the Pac-12 tournament.
Last season, the Ducks, the regular-season champions, fell to Stanford in the final of the conference tournament, while the Beavers were unexpectedly knocked out in the second round by an 11-seeded Washington team.
Both programs are surely chasing the 2020 Final Four in New Orleans on April 3 and national championship on the 5th.
It all begins in a little over a month. Wait for it.