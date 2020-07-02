A woman in her 50s or 60s was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene Thursday morning after losing control at the wheel on Crater Lake Parkway, rolling several times, and crashing into the Crater Lake Council Boy Scouts of America building, according to Klamath Falls Police Department Lt. Jack Daniel.
Members of Klamath Falls Police Department responded to the area of Portland Street and Crater Lake Parkway at about 3:54 a.m. Prior to the crash, the driver of the Toyota Sedan had been driving northbound on Crater Lake Parkway at a high rate of speed, where the vehicle rolled several times before striking the building and causing extensive damage, according to Daniel. The individual’s name has not been made public as of Thursday afternoon as her family had not yet been notified.
Jim Westfall, executive director of the Crater Lake Council of Boy Scouts for America, received a phone call shortly after 5 a.m., on Thursday about the crash.
Westfall is unaware of the level of damage to the building at this time but said individuals will be working to board up and secure the building.
He shared condolences to those directly impacted by the death of the individual found on scene.
“Our thoughts will be with the family,” Westfall said.
The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
An autopsy may be conducted due to the circumstances of the crash, according to Daniel.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact Det. Ed Foreman at 541-883-5334. Individuals can also contact the KFPD via an anonynous tip line at 541-883-5334.