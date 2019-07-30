A Malin woman is facing criminally negligent homicide charges following a March collision that killed a Bly man.
Chelsea Ridenour, 29, was booked Monday at the Klamath County Jail on a warrant. She will be charged with criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment.
On March 18, Ridenour, who was traveling on Bliss Road, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 140 East and Bliss Road.
Ridenour’s Ford Ranger pickup crashed into a Ford Explorer driven by Frederic Rouviere, 59, of Bly. Rouviere was fatally injured and died at the scene. Ridenour and her juvenile passenger were injured, as was Cynthia Schmidt, 59, of Bly, a passenger in Rouviere’s vehicle.
Ridenour is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Her bail is set at $50,000.
Gonzales hearing set for Friday
A preliminary hearing has been set this week for a Klamath Falls woman charged in a fatal collision that claimed the life of a road construction worker in June.
A hearing date has been set for 1:30 p.m. Friday for Zahra Gonzales, 39, of Klamath Falls. On June 18, Daniel Wessel, 45, while working for Rocky Mountain Construction, was struck and killed by a motor vehicle driven by Gonzales near milepost 8 on Highway 140 East.
She is facing charges of manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, reckless driving and criminally negligent homicide.
Gonzales has been booked at the Klamath County Jail since July 12 for a probation violation.
Her bail has been set at $250,000.