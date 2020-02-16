It’s too soon to tell what 2020 will bring for wolves in Klamath County, but the Klamath County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee has put some funding aside to be proactive whatever the case.
Committee members on Wednesday morning allocated $11,876 toward education, range-riding services, and compensation for one wolf kill in 2019 to prepare for 2020.
This is the first time the committee has allocated funds for education regarding wolves, according to Dayle Robnett, one of the founding members of the committee.
“All the other funds have gone for depredation and building our stock pile of deterrants,” Robnett said.
These can look like flaggery for fences, blank shotgun shells, or what’s called the Windy Man, fueled by a generator to deter wolves from the area of livestock.
The committee bought a second Windy Man in 2019 as a deterrant, trying to target a color that might deter wolves – one blue and one green and yellow. The deterrants are kept at ODFW in Klamath Falls.
“It could be no depredation or I think one year we had three or four,” Robnett said, of wolf activity in Klamath County.
Either way, the committee hopes to be ready.
The committee voted to allocate approximately $6,000 of the total funding for range-riding services by Alyssa Mahaney, conflict prevention specialist based out of Grants Pass for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Mahaney provides ranch riding services during the Summer and/or fall in Klamath County.
Approximately $4,000 was allocated to educate the public on wolves and connect individuals to the resources they need.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd, who attends the committee in an advisory role, initially encouraged the committee to use some its funding for wolf education.
“The citizens I talk to absolutely love when we have this kind of educational stuff,” Boyd said. “And I think that’s a good thing to do.
“I just think we would be better off if we were trying to find a way to help educate the citizens using the money that the citizens are giving us for this.”
Paul Lewis, chairman of the committee, agreed about needing to increase awareness of what the committee has to work with, including a carcass and bone trailer following livestock killed by a wolf, known as a depredation.
The committee’s carcass trailer is currently on loan outside of Klamath County due to the level of wolf activity.
The committee also unanimously approved the rate of compensation at $1.20 per pound. There was one wolf kill in 2019 of a 730-pound steer in Fort Klamath. The committee will compensate the individual $876 for the kill.
In other business:
Tom Collom, district wildlife biologist for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, shared news regarding the death of OR-54 under investigation in Shasta County.
Collom said the female wolf was collared by ODFW almost two years ago at Fort Klamath.
“She had been down in California for some time,” Collom said, noting she wandered about 8,700 miles.
“She traveled to eight or nine different counties in Northern California,” he added.
Collom also reported to the committee that no pups from OR-7 were discovered on camera. Collom said this could be because OR-7 is getting older.
“It looked like there might even be another male with the breeding female,” Collom said.