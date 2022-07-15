The death of a cow in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County is attributed to a member of the Rogue Wolf Pack.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, on Tuesday, July 12, a livestock owner found a dead 11-month-old, 775-pound cow in his 400-acre pasture on private land. The incident was investigated that day. According to the report, “the carcass was mostly intact with some consumption of tissue on the rear hindquarters. It was estimated that the cow had died the night prior to the investigation.”
According to the finding there were more than 60 pre-mortem bite scrapes near the left elbow and on both hindquarters above the hock and at the groin, measuring up to three inches in length and a quarter inch in width. Pre-mortem hemorrhaging and associated tissue trauma up to two inches deep was found underlying these bite scrapes.
“The location and severity of injuries are consistent with wolf attacks on yearlings and the determination of this investigation is ‘confirmed.’ This depredation is attributed to the Rogue Pack.”
Unlike 2021, when the Rogue Pack was involved in the most deaths of cattle, this month’s incident is the first since Jan. 21, when the Pack killed a mixed breed livestock guardian dog inside of an electric wolf resistance fence in a private land pasture about 600 yards from a house in the Boundary Butte area of Jackson County. In that incident, investigators said wolf tracks were found near the dog’s carcass and it was determined at least four sets of wolf tracks entered and left the electric fence about 300 yards from the carcass.
Earlier, on Jan. 7, in Jackson County’s Lodgepole Road area, a person found a mortally wounded 225-pound calf in an open area on a privately-owned industrial timber land allotment. Fresh wolf tracks were found in the snow by the carcass. That death was also attributed to the Rogue Pack.