LAS VEGAS — In the midst of a long stream of excited, half-sensical postgame jabbering Tuesday night in the cramped visiting locker room at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Aerial Powers’s eyes grew wide as she pressed the brim of her dark gray WNBA Finals ball cap to her chin.
“Where’s the Champagne, though. We doing Champagne?” Powers said to no one in particular. Her Washington Mystics teammates were still hugging each other or decompressing in front of their phones after a series-clinching win against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scooted over seemingly out of nowhere to place her hands on Powers’s shoulders.
“No, no, chill. We’re not doing Champagne right now,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “We’ve done this before.”
Such was the tempered mood of the Mystics’ postgame celebration, or at least the one reporters were allowed to witness. The team was elated to advance to its second straight WNBA Finals appearance, no doubt, but no goggles were donned to shield eyes from jet streams of alcohol, and no one had any liquid poured on their heads. At one point, as Elena Delle Donne resisted getting pulled into yet another team selfie, she exclaimed, “Wait, can I just take one photo with my wife?”
The Mystics were restrained Tuesday because they have had a taste of what’s to come. On Sunday in Game 1 of the best-of-five Finals, they will begin their quest to avenge last year’s loss in three games.
This time around they will battle the second-seeded Connecticut Sun, a team that Washington lost to twice during the regular season in hard-fought road games but crushed once at home by 43 points, equaling the fourth-largest margin of victory in league history.
The teams haven’t met since June 29, and the Sun will have had a few more days of rest come tip-off for Game 1 at 3 p.m. Sunday at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Connecticut won its semifinal series over the third-seeded Los Angeles Sparks in three tidy games.
“Our celebration is more businesslike compared to last year when we were overly excited, throwing stuff around the locker room,” Mystics center LaToya Sanders said. “I love how we came in. We’re celebrating, we’re going to enjoy it, but it’s also like we’re not done. So I’m loving it.”
When Seattle swept the Mystics in the Finals last year, one of the main factors Washington was missing was experience.
Last year was the first time the franchise made the WNBA Finals, and most Mystics players didn’t know the extra level of physicality required to muscle through a best-of-five series or how difficult it is to maintain the necessary level of focus day in and day out. Guard Kristi Toliver is the only player on the Mystics roster who has a championship ring — she won one with the Sparks in 2016.
“We’re more calm,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “Last year was kind of like a surprise, like a — whew! We really spoke this into existence. We got to the Finals. Whew! OK. Especially with Elena being hurt, we were just kind of happy to be there [for the] first time in franchise history. But this year, we said it from the beginning. We wanted to run it back. We wanted to get to where we are right now, to be able to take care of business that we left unsettled last year.”
Toliver, Sanders, Delle Donne and other veterans on the team already reminded their teammates to settle down once before during the playoffs, after Liz Cambage dissed Washington’s post players on ESPN after Game 3 of the semifinals. Cloud, Walker-Kimbrough and Myisha Hines-Allen responded on social media and made jokes about it the following day at practice.
“I thought our veterans did a good job,” Walker-Kimbrough said, “because us younger ones were like: ‘They were saying what? They were saying this? They were saying who?’ And they were like: ‘Relax. Stay focused on us. [The Aces] want us to take that bait.’ They led the way, and we just followed.”
But Sanders sees more maturity throughout the team, not just among older players. She saw it in the way Washington stayed composed Tuesday night after a sloppy start that would have spelled doom for a less self-assured team and in the way the Mystics closed the game when the score was close late in the fourth quarter and spectators were shrieking from the stands.
“Our in-game execution was much better, especially in the fourth quarter, and even specifically the last three minutes where it was basically going back and forth,” Sanders said. “Last year we had a couple lapses, especially in the Finals, with stuff like that. So it just shows how we’ve grown mentally and how even when Vegas went on their run, we didn’t fold.”
Sitting across from Sanders in the locker room with a thousand-yard stare and bleary eyes, Toliver was right next to Walker-Kimbrough and Powers when they had their Champagne-related exchange. When she heard Walker-Kimbrough settle Powers down, a smile spread slowly across Toliver’s face for the first time since she had plopped down with a bag of ice on her healing right knee.
“I’m very happy. That makes me extremely happy,” Toliver said, nodding. “That means we’re growing. . . . The maturity that everybody has had throughout this, being the second year, is night and day. That’s a pretty good example there coming from Shatori.”