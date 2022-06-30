Imagine planting an entire crop of wheat and then not giving it any more water than what falls from the sky.
That’s exactly what the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center (KBREC) did this winter.
During the KBREC’s 2022 Klamath Basin Winter Wheat Tour, held Wednesday, June 29, the members of KBREC showed growers, researchers and other stakeholders just how resilient wheat can be.
Throughout the past several years, the extension office has been running trials on various winter wheat varieties, and this tour offered growers a chance to see these plots, ask questions and plan their coming years.
This year’s crop — planted in October — was intended to be an irrigated crop, but the lack of water caused the researchers to not offer one drop of irrigation all winter; all the wheat saw was the 6.2 inches of precipitation the Basin received since the planting date.
Regardless, there was a decent amount of water in the soil when the plots were planted, leading to “Good germination and stamina” according to postdoctoral scholar and the area’s small grains expert, Dr. Everald McLennon. As such, these resilient plots represent a “dry land” trial and show how much of a difference can be made by the water retention in the soil at planting.
The tour started with a presentation by OSU Weed Management Specialist Dr. Andy Hulting. Hulting discussed the movement from older herbicides to newer formulas and technologies. He recommended a pre-emergent herbicide with the active ingredient pyroxasulfone. Pre-emergent herbicides have “wide windows of application,” from early planting to just before the plants emerge.
Hulting’s one caution to growers is to be sure to plant the wheat one inch below the surface.
“I see a lot of crop injury when the wheat is not planted deep enough — or is just on the top of the soil — and the herbicide goes over it and causes injury,” Hulting said.
Pre-emergent herbicides might also give growers issues with highly organic soil such as peat. Hulting said the simplest way to combat this is to use the maximum dosage recommended on the packaging, then follow up later with a smaller dose.
Once the wheat has emerged, Hulting suggested Power Flex as a post-emergent herbicide. If you’re not a grower, but need to tackle your own weeds, Hulting recommended Telar XP for non-crop areas because it stays effective for “several years” after application.
Most notably, Hulting and Dr. Ryan Graebner — assistant professor of practice at the OSU Extension Cereal Variety Program — both discussed developments of CoAXium, an herbicide-resistant wheat. All CoAXium originated in Colorado. Washington State University is working on winter and spring varieties, and Graebner said researchers are “on the verge of new varieties.” But, each has an “Achilles heel,” that needs to be addressed.
Graebner walked the tour through a portion of the 162 plots of 54 soft white winter wheat varieties the center tested (each plotted in three places). Of these, Graebner said seven performed exceptionally well during the past three years: Nixon, SY Dayton, M-Press, Bobtail, Northwest Duet, Rosalyn and LCS Blackjack.
Graebner noted that these crops have performed well during dryland testing, and if the Klamath Basin has a notably good year in terms of water, then these crops might disappoint compared to others. He suggested growers “pick your two favorite varieties, your neighbor’s two favorite varieties, and two of the varieties that performed well in this trial. Plant short strips of each, and see which do the best with your program each year.”
While the KBREC only tested soft white winter wheat varieties, Graebner noted Rocket, Jet and Keldin for hard red winter wheats.
Finally, KBREC Director Brian Charlton ended the tour with a brief overview of a triticale variety developed by UC Davis. One notable discovery with this research was that during years with low soil moisture, adding fertilizer does not make much of a difference; it’s better to rely on what was left from the previous year. What does make a “huge difference” is the use of herbicides.
Winter wheat is beginning to mature, and spring wheat was recently planted. The KBREC has a plot of spring wheat planted near lower lake, which they plan to showcase during the Spring Wheat Tour in August.