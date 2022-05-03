When the Klamath Falls City Council renamed Kit Carson Park to Eulalona Park on April 4, it had a two-pronged effect. The new name honored an Indigenous village, and it also distanced itself from Kit Carson, the famous frontiersman linked with the genocide of Indigenous people.
The city council voted on the name change unanimously, and despite the presence of a public forum, no citizens protested the decision, either in person or by phone. In an address urging adoption of the Eulalona name, councilman Phil Studenberg said, “I just think it’s appropriate in light of the history of Kit Carson, to honor our Native people, and to honor them with a park.”
According to Klamath Falls Museums director Todd Kepple who serves on the city park advisory board, the name was approved by the Klamath Tribes, clearing the way for the park’s new designation.
Still, public sentiment towards shedding the Kit Carson name is mixed. Commenters spoke out against a proposed name change in February when Klamath Alerts asked the public to submit new potential names. Since then, dissenters have persisted, taking numerous forms. A one-star review of the park on Google reviews even links critical race theory with the decision to change the name.
For his part, resident Charles Hicks wrote a letter to the editor that appeared in the Herald & News on April 14. He stated the city had no authority to change the name, citing its standing as a historical site. “How can they change a historical site?” he said. “It’s really rare that you can change a historical site. It takes an act of God almost to do it.”
To his point, Hicks isn’t entirely wrong.
Ian Johnson of the State Historic Preservation Office said that, “If they wanted to change the official name on the National Register of Historic Places nomination which is kept in Washington, D.C., by the National Park Service, there is a process.”
In such a case, the original name can be an important sticking point to change, because the name itself has to “reflect the historic reason it was listed.” In such a case, changing names that are tied to controversial figures like Carson is more difficult.
But there’s a problem.
Kit Carson Park is not registered to the Oregon Historic Sites Database.
“Staff has not found any documentation that references the former Kit Carson Park as a historical site,” said Public Information Officer Kristina Mainwaring, speaking on behalf of the city of Klamath Falls. Further research with the State Historic Preservation Office also showed this to be the case.
But even if Kit Carson Park was registered, Johnson said, “Locally, if someone doesn’t like the name of something, even if it’s listed in the National Registry, they can call it whatever they choose to.”
In such a case, the nationally registered name would remain the same, but everything else, including signage at the site itself, could be different.
“I believe the city has the right to name whatever it wants, in whatever fashion it deems appropriate,“ said Kepple, in defense of the Eulalona name. “I don’t think there’s a case to be made that the city acted outside the bounds of law.”
Mainwaring expressed the same sentiment, saying, “The City Council followed its policy in renaming a park and followed that process leading up to and including the name change to Eulalona Park.”