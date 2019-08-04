The Klamath Falls city council has a regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Klamath City Hall, 500 Klamath Avenue. Here’s what’s on the agenda:
Klamath IDEA
The council will vote on a request from Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship for $10,000 for the fiscal year 2019-2020.
According to the agenda, Klamath IDEA originally requested $20,000, but council staff recommended $10,000 as that is the remainder in Economic Development Funds.
The proposed contract states funding will be used for hosting events downtown, supporting entrepreneurs and the creation of a “scorecard” to track the impact of these efforts within city limits.
As the funds are already budgeted, there is no financial impact of the city.
Airport
The council will vote on whether or not to allow the Crater Lake Klamath Regional airport to change the contract with RMC Aviation LLC which allows them to use the North West Aviation hangar facility.
The airport currently leases the hangar for $1,000 per month. Entering into the lease with RMC Aviation LLC will triple monthly revenue from the premises to $3,000 per month, according to the agenda.
The council will also vote to approve a $361,730 contract with Mead & Hunt, a national consulting firm, to design the Taxiway B1 and D Rehabilitation Project.
Funding will come mostly from a grant from the Federal Aviation Agency ($339,121) and the remaining $22,609 will come from budgeted airport funds.
The actual construction phase of the project is estimated to cost $3.5 million and will be funded in the same ratio as the design.
Geothermal pipeline
The council will vote to adopt a construction services contract with Bob’s Excavating Inc., a Klamath Falls septic service company, for construction of the geothermal pipeline replacement project.
The contract is not to exceed $815,615, and will replace geothermal pipelines from 4th Street to 8th Street.
The city water/geothermal division identifies approximately 1,500 feet of existing geothermal distribution pipeline that needs replacing within the alley between Walnut Street an Klamath Avenue from South 8th Street to South 4th Street, and in South 4th Street from the alley to its connection with existing pipeline in Klamath Avenue.
Other items
n The council will vote on the second and final reading on contracts with Cal-Ore and Hunter Communications Inc. to operate telecommunication businesses within the city.
n The council will vote to approve the appointment of Dawn Albright to the City of Klamath Falls Planning Commission and Jim O’Connor to the City of Klamath Falls Parks Advisory Board.