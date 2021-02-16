A western water conference that draws national speakers each year — and normally draws Basin irrigators to Reno for the weekend — is being held virtually this Thursday and Friday due to COVID precautions.
The Family Farm Alliance conference, organized in part by Klamath Falls-based executive director Dan Keppen, is this themed “A Bridge over Troubled Water" this year.
The alliance advocates for irrigated agriculture in 17 western states, including in Oregon.
“We’re all missing the face-to-face interaction that we have in Reno, but the silver lining is, this is probably one of our more high-profile events that we’ve ever put on,” Keppen said on Tuesday.
This year's speaker lineup includes, U.S. Senators John Barasso, a Wyoming Republican, and Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, as well as U.S. Representatives Jim Costa (D-California) and Dan Newhouse (R-Washington). Tanya Trujillo, President Biden’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of Water and Science for the Department of Interior, will also speak at the conference. Trujillo, pending confirmation, will oversee the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Geological Survey.
Keppen emphasized that the conference will include officials from President Biden’s Administration who can detail his priorities on COVID-19, economic recovery, environmental equity and climate change.
Camille Touton, acting commissioner of Reclamation, will also participate in the conference, in addition to all five regional directors and former Commissioner Brenda Burman.
Keppen will virtually moderate question and answer sessions this year. The event is normally held at Eldorado Resort Casino.
Panels on climate change and forest health and fire are also planned. Keppen noted that the alliance is looking for ways to work with the Biden Administration on building infrastructure that allows more flexibility during drought years.
"We've always advocated that the snow pack is coming off quicker," Keppen said. "Something's going on with the hydrology over the last 20 years. Anybody will tell you that throughout the West."
The Clean Water Act, Bureau of Reclamation policies, and the general impacts to irrigators throughout the West, including Klamath Falls, will be discussed.
“The Klamath Project is the third oldest Reclamation Project in the country," Keppen said. "The folks that oversee that at the highest level are going to be at our conference.”
Registration for the virtual conference is $249, a reduced price from last year. For information on how to register, go online at familyfarmalliance.org. A full agenda is available on the website, with sessions beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.