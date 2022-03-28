The submission deadline for the 2022 Celebrate the West art competition will close on April 30. Now in its seventh year, Celebrate the West challenges high school students from the 17 western states and three U.S. territories whose Governors are members of the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association (WGA), to create original artwork that expresses what it means to call the West home.
“Art is an important avenue to encourage critical thinking in our students,” said Hawaii Gov. David Ige, board member of Western Governors’ Foundation. “Celebrate the West challenges our youth to embrace the unique aspects of their home state, and what makes home, home.”
After reviewing submissions, a panel of art experts will select one finalist from each state and territory on or before May 7. State winners will receive $200 and move on to the regional competition, the winners of which will be revealed at the Western Governors’ Association’s annual meeting on July 26-28, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Overall first place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $500. Students may also receive recognition from the Governor of their state, including having their artwork displayed at the Capitol building or in other public spaces.
As part of the competition, the Western Governors’ Foundation will also award a participating teacher $300 for the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Art Teacher.