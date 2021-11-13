For the second time in seven days, the No. 13 Hustlin’ Owls fell to William Jessup.
Tech came into their first weekend at home looking to right the ship after an 0-2 start to the year. The Owls (1-3) grabbed their first victory of the season on Friday with a 116-68 win over Embry-Riddle, but got a home-court gut check Saturday night as William Jessup (5-0) left Danny Miles Court with a 89-78 win.
“I think we just really don't know who we are right now,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell after the loss Saturday. “There's nights where we come out and really compete and do some nice things. And then there are some nights where I don't feel like we play with much grit.”
Tech first met William Jessup in Rocklin, California, on November 6, and the Warriors narrowly won that contest. They squared off for the second time this year Saturday in the Lithia Classic where OIT hosted Southern Oregon, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and William Jessup for a weekend of basketball.
The Owls struggled to keep the Warriors out of the interior on Saturday, allowing 44 points in the paint. Jessup’s Cash Williams would prove to be a headache at both ends, piling up 23 points while also snagging 6 steals — both game highs.
As a team, the Warriors proved adept at pilfering the ball. They totaled 14 steals accounting for much of Tech’s 18 total turnovers. Jessup would score 19 points off OIT turnovers.
The Warriors were in the driver’s seat for much of the contest. Tech would take a lead early in the first half and wouldn’t get another until early in the second when junior Kaison Faust hit a tough layup through contact to get the Owls to a 46-45 lead. Jessup would retake the lead on their next possession and never look back.
“We still got a lot of work to do as a team and growing together as a team,” said Faust after the game, who led Tech with 15 points on the night. “You know, it's a tough loss, but we got to learn from it.”
With a little over five minutes to go in the game, a Keegan Shivers three-pointer got Tech within five points. But over the next minute, the Warriors would go on a 9-2 run with a couple of big three-pointers and a three-point play from Jessup’s Tim Strijaous which muscled the Owls out of the game both figuratively and literally.
“We were down big and we just didn't look like we wanted to compete,” added Faust, who said the team needed to improve their “mental toughness” and “will to win.”
At the moment, Parnell said this year’s squad is lacking a certain level of “fight” and “grit” that previous Tech teams had and used to stay in games against tough opponents like William Jessup, who remain undefeated.
“In order to beat them, we have to bring a certain level of passion and energy and right now we're falling short,” Parnell said.
The Owls’ showing Saturday was a far cry from their 116-point performance on Friday. In that win over Embry-Riddle Tech was “hitting on all cylinders” offensively while the defense was “pretty solid,” Faust said.
Perhaps the only carry over from Friday to Saturday was the shooting of senior guard Scotty Burge. He went 6-of-7 from beyond the three-point line against Embry-Riddle to post a career-high 18 points. Burge was 3-of-5 from deep against Jessup. The freshman Shivers also went 3-of-4 on three-point shots Saturday, but the other four Owls who took a three-point shot were a combined 2-of-13.
Still, Tech has barely made a dent in their 30-game regular season schedule and certainly have time to make a turnaround.
They’ll look to bounce back with three straight games in Ashland. Tech faces Park University Gilbert this coming Friday, then Montana Tech the next day before facing rival Southern Oregon — who have also been victimized by William Jessup — in the last game before Thanksgiving.
“We're a very cohesive unit,” Faust said. “We're always going to have each other's backs. You know, that's something. We're still together on this. The first few games have been rough, but I believe in this team and we can come together and make a big impact.”